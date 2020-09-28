Ex-Trump Camp Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Threatening Suicide In His Home

Brad Parscale, the former manager of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after threatening suicide in his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reported that officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) were dispatched to Parscale’s home after his wife called to report that he was armed and threatening suicide.

FLPD Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun Sentinel that the incident was “very short” and that Parscale had not threatened the officers.

“We went and got him help,” she said.

Parscale was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh expressed condolences for Parscale and his family in a statement while blaming Democrats and “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) for the incident.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

The incident occurred several months after Parscale was demoted from campaign manager to senior adviser in mid-July. He was replaced by Bill Stepien, Trump’s deputy campaign manager.