Latest
on November 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
51 mins ago
Biden Campaign Pounces On NYT Bombshell Report On Trump’s Tax Returns
16 hours ago
GOPers Vs. Dems: Senate Judiciary Members Preview Battle Over Barrett’s Confirmation
18 hours ago
Biden Rips Trump ‘Trying To Throw Out’ ACA By Nominating Barrett For SCOTUS

Ex-Trump Camp Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Threatening Suicide In His Home

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas on October 22, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 28, 2020 8:33 a.m.

Brad Parscale, the former manager of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after threatening suicide in his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reported that officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) were dispatched to Parscale’s home after his wife called to report that he was armed and threatening suicide.

FLPD Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun Sentinel that the incident was “very short” and that Parscale had not threatened the officers.

“We went and got him help,” she said.

Parscale was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh expressed condolences for Parscale and his family in a statement while blaming Democrats and “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) for the incident.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

The incident occurred several months after Parscale was demoted from campaign manager to senior adviser in mid-July. He was replaced by Bill Stepien, Trump’s deputy campaign manager.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30