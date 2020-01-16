Latest
1 min ago
Gov’t Watchdog Office: OMB Broke Law With Trump-Ordered Ukraine Aid Freeze
30 mins ago
During Post-Debate Exchange, Warren Accused Sanders Of Calling Her A Liar
1 hour ago
Ukraine Announces Criminal Investigation Into Surveillance Of Marie Yovanovitch

Parnas Who? WH Still Insists Trump Doesn’t Know Giuliani Pal Despite Damning Interview, Photos

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 7, 2019. (Phot... White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 7, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 16, 2020 10:08 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Thursday morning, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham denied Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’ allegation that President Donald Trump was fully aware of his efforts to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.

“The President has said he did not know him,” Grisham said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “And I’ve got to say, just to say ‘Rudy told me these things’ doesn’t mean it has anything to do with the President, and it certainly doesn’t mean that the President was directing him to do anything.”

“We stand by exactly what we’ve been saying,” she continued. “The President did nothing wrong.”

Grisham told the Fox co-hosts that the White House is “not too concerned” about Parnas’ allegations given that “this is a man who’s under indictment and who’s actually out on bail.”

In a bombshell interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday night, Parnas, who’s been indicted for campaign finance law violations, revealed that Trump not only “knew exactly who I was,” but was also aware of his every “movement” in Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the President,” Parnas said.

Grisham and Trump’s claim that he did not know Parnas also flies in the face of the many photos of Parnas and Trump posing together.

Watch Grisham below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: