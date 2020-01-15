Latest
4 hours ago
House Dems Release New Tranche Of Evidence From Giuliani Pal Lev Parnas
RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 7:Protesters walk in front of the Virginia State Capitol February 07, 2019 in Richmond, VA. The top three Democrats in the Virginia legislature, Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark R. Herring are plagued by scandals and facing calls to resign. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
5 hours ago
Northam Declares State of Emergency Ahead of MLK Day Gun Rights Rally, Citing Threats
5 hours ago
Bipartisan Call For Sexual Harassment Investigation Into Michigan Republican

The Biggest Reveals From Lev Parnas’ Blockbuster Rachel Maddow Interview

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associate... NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to circumvent federal campaign finance laws in schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates running for office at the federal and state levels. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 15, 2020 9:56 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rudy Giuliani buddy Lev Parnas appeared on Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, dishing about previously unknown aspects of the pressure campaign on Ukraine that’s led to the third impeachment in American history.

Speaking alongside his attorney Joe Bondy, Parnas revealed that “all aid” from the United States to the Ukraine was subject to withholding by President Trump as part of the pressure campaign.

Below are the biggest bombshells culled from Parnas’s interview on the network.

Trump knew everything

Parnas said that Trump knew “everything” that was going on.

In explicit terms, Parnas told Maddow that Trump “knew exactly who we were,” referring to himself and his associate Igor Fruman.

“He knew exactly who I was especially because I interacted with him at a lot of events,” Parnas said. Trump has denied knowing Parnas and Fruman since their October indictment on federal campaign finance charges, despite multiple photos showing them together.

“I was with Rudy when he would speak to the president — plenty of times,” Parnas added, saying that the President and his personal attorney were aware of his every “movement.”

Was Pence part of the pressure campaign?

Parnas told Maddow that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s May 2019 inauguration was, in effect, an object of the pressure campaign. The presence and level of U.S. officials at the event was allegedly held out as an indicator of whether the Ukrainian government was complying with Trump’s demands.

That included Vice President Mike Pence’s lack of attendance, which Parnas claimed occurred because Ukraine had not announced “investigations” into Biden and alleged interference against Trump during the 2016 election.

“Do you know if Vice President Pence was aware that that was the quid pro quo? That that was the trade, and that that it fact is why his inaugural visit was called off?” Maddow asked.

Parnas replied: “I’m going to use a famous quote by Mr. Sutherland [sic]: ‘everybody was in the loop’.”

‘All aid’

Parnas also said that Trump did not only withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for the investigations.

Rather, Parnas said, it was “all aid” to the country, which continues to wage a defensive war on its own territory against Russian-backed proxies.

“It wasn’t just military aid, it was all aid,” Parnas said.

Firtash

Perhaps the most explosive element of the interview came at the very end. It has to do with Parnas’ dealing with Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian gas billionaire who has been stranded in Vienna for years as he fights extradition to the U.S. on foreign bribery charges.

Parnas told Maddow that he and Giuliani struck a deal with Firtash whereby the oligarch would provide the Trump team with information and, in exchange, the DOJ would drop the charges against the Ukrainian mogul.

“We had to promise Firtash something,” Parnas said. “It was basically telling him we knew his case is worthless here and that he’s being prosecuted for no reason and basically it could get taken care of.”

Federal prosecutors have described Firtash as an “upper-echelon” member of Russian organized crime.

“It was all connected,” Parnas said. “At the end of the day, the agenda was to make sure that the Ukrainians announced the Biden investigation.”

He went on to say that Attorney General Bill Barr was “in the loop.”

“Mr. Barr had to have known everything,” Parnas added. “Attorney General Barr was basically on the team.”

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: