Latest
on September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
9 mins ago ago
Man Carrying Weapon Arrested Near Kavanaugh’s Home
17 hours ago ago
Bannon Subpoenas Pelosi And Jan. 6 Panel In Attempt To Hit Back At Contempt Charges
18 hours ago ago
One Potential Supreme Court Case Could Transform US Election Law

GOP Candidate Shared Conspiracy Theories Claiming Uvalde And Buffalo Shootings Were False Flags

American businessman Carl Paladino speaks to the media at Trump Tower on December 5, 2016 in New York. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 8, 2022 10:08 a.m.

Republican New York House candidate Carl Paladino, who’s been endorsed by House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), shared an unhinged rant on his Facebook page last week that pushed conspiracy theories about the shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.

The tirade, which was apparently written by a person named “Jeff Briggs,” was posted on Paladino’s now-deleted Facebook page on June 1, according to screenshots published by Media Matters, which was the first to report on the post.

The post ranted that “they call it gun control, but what they really mean is population control,” and suggested that mass shootings were false flag operations devised by the government to take away people’s guns.

“In almost every mass shooting including the most recent horrific Buffalo Tops Market & the Texas school shootings, there are strange occurrences that are never fully explained,” the post claimed.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The screed also compared the Uvalde elementary school shooting to the death of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying that “the absence of crisis leaders reminds me of the broken cameras and napping guards when Epstein committed suicide.”

The post also argued that mass shootings “tended to explode when there is a Democrat in the WH who would not hesitate to revoke the 2nd amendment and take away guns.” Obviously mass shooting massacres also happen under Republicans — Parkland and Las Vegas happened during ex-President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Paladino denied posting the screed on Tuesday, telling the Buffalo News that he had “no idea” how it ended up on his page, which has since been deleted.

“That wasn’t me,” the candidate said. “I told my secretary to remove it. It was just terrible and I would never write something like that.”

Also, “I don’t even know how to post on Facebook,” he insisted.

The candidate similarly claimed ignorance when contacted by local outlet News 4 on Tuesday.

“I don’t know what you’re referring to right now,” he said. “Somebody’s been able to post stuff at my Facebook, so we just terminated Facebook.”

The Republican is running for retiring Rep. Chris Jacobs’ (R-NY) seat in the New York GOP primaries.

Paladino, who’s made a failed bid for New York governor and worked on ex-President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, has an ugly history of making deranged comments.

In 2016, Paladino said he hoped then-President Barack Obama “dies” and that First Lady Michelle Obama gets “set loose in the outback of Zimbabwe” to live with a gorilla.

Paladino also proposed putting welfare recipients in prison when he was running for governor in 2010.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: