Latest
SANTEE, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Duncan Hunter(R-CA) speaks to campaign staffers during a visit to one of his headquarters in Santee, CA on November 6, 2018 in Santee, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
30 mins ago
‘10 Beers’ And Other Alleged Affair-Related Charges To Duncan Hunter’s Campaign
30 mins ago
Trump Shows Loyalty Matters Most Of All In Hiring Of New Press Secretary
32 mins ago
Trump Distances Himself From Outgoing Border Patrol Chief
news

Oregon’s Climate Change Bill Appears To Be Defeated By Fleeing GOP State Senators

Jordan McAlister/Moment Editorial
By
June 25, 2019 3:41 pm

Oregon state Senate President Peter Courtney (D) announced on Tuesday that the climate change bill at the heart of GOP state senators’ walkout won’t pass.

“House Bill 2020 does not have the votes on the Senate floor,” Courtney said during the Senate’s morning session. “That will not change.”

Courtney asserted that he was making the announcement of his “own free will.”

The move signals an end to Oregon Democrats’ standoff with Republican senators, who ran out of the state last week to avoid voting on a sweeping cap-and-trade bill aimed at dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Gov. Kate Brown (D) sent the state police after them, and right-wing militias swore to protect the Republicans.

The scuffle reached the point where Democratic senators had to cancel a Saturday session after receiving a “credible threat” that the militias would show up at the capitol building (no militias ultimately showed up).

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: