Oregon GOP Mocks Dems For Militia Concerns As GOP Senators Hide From Bill

Oregon’s state Republican party on Saturday and Sunday mocked state Senate Democrats for their concerns over a militia threat amid an ongoing partisan battle over a sweeping climate change bill.

“Heavily armed militia lays siege to Oregon’s Capitol as Senate Democrats cower in fear,” the party’s Twitter account snarked with a photo of regular-looking protesters in front of the capitol building.

Except one thing: That photo was taken on Wednesday, not Saturday, the day Democrats were warned that right-wing militias would arrive at the capitol building to protest the bill.

In response to the “credible threat,” the Democratic caucus decided to cancel Saturday’s session on the bill and meet on Sunday instead.

As of Sunday afternoon, the tweet had not been deleted. However, the party kept retweeting local journalist Brittany Falker’s photos of the protests on Sunday that indicated that the militias hadn’t shown up as predicted.

“Our thoughts and prayers for Oregon Senate Democrats, who may have to face actual Oregon voters this morning,” the Oregon GOP tweeted.

Meanwhile, Republican senators have fled the state to avoid voting on the bill at all. Gov. Kate Brown (D) called on the state police to bring back the rogue lawmakers, prompting right-wing militias to pledge to protect the senators from law enforcement.

The Oregonian reported that the Senate’s Sunday session was adjourned after GOP senators refused to show up. The chamber will hold another session on Monday morning.