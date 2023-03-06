One GOP Guv. Expresses Confidence Trump Won’t Be 2024 Nominee

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump “is not going to be the nominee” for the Republican Party in 2024.

“He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen,” Sununu said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

Sununu — who’s said to be eyeing a bid for the White House himself — is the latest Republican to publicly cast doubt on the former president and emphasize the wavering support for him.

“Thank you for your service, we’re moving on,” Sununu added. “I just don’t believe the Republican party is going to say that the best leadership for America tomorrow is yesterday’s leadership. That doesn’t make any sense. That is not in our DNA as Americans. It’s kind of the antithesis of the American spirit to settle for yesterday’s news. We want the next generation, the next big idea, and that’s what we’re going to deliver.”

Meanwhile former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Sunday that he will not run to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, worried that his bid in a crowded primary could help Trump win the nomination.

“I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan said in a statement.

After leaving his governor post in January, Hogan said that he was seriously considering running for president. But after reflection, Hogan decided, “the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”

“Right now, you have Trump and DeSantis at the top of the field, soaking up all the oxygen, getting all the attention, and then a whole lot of the rest of us in single digits,” Hogan said in a CBS News interview. “And the more of them you have, the less chance you have for somebody rising up.”