Trump’s New Favorite News Network Sues Maddow, MSNBC For Defamation

WASHINGTON - MARCH 14: Television host Rachel Maddow arrives for a lunch hosted in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron at the State Department on March 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. Cameron is on an official visit to Washington, where President Obama will host him at a State Dinner tonight. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rachel Maddow
By
|
September 10, 2019 4:01 pm
President Trump’s new favorite news network filed a lawsuit against one of his most frequent media punching bags: Rachel Maddow and her employer, MSNBC.

One America News Network, a small, family-owned television network based in San Diego, California, is suing Maddow, MSNBC, NBC Universal and Comcast for $10 million, alleging Maddow defamed one of its employees.

In the suit, One America News (OAN) owner Herring Networks alleges that a week after its president Charles Herring contacted Comcast to question why the company wouldn’t carry OAN on its network, MSNBC — which is owned by Comcast — “ran a hit piece” on OAN. The “hit piece” referenced in the suit is the July 22 episode of the “Rachel Maddow Show” in which Maddow explained an OAN employee’s ties to Sputnik News, a Russian state-owned media outlet. OAN writer Kristian Rouz has written as a freelancer for Sputnik News for the last four years.

“In this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda,” Maddow said during the show in question. “Their on-air U.S. politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government.”

Herring Networks argues Maddow defamed OAN and Rouz with those remarks. In the suit Rouz says he’s “never written propaganda, disinformation, or unverified information.”

A spokesperson for Maddow’s show did not immediately return TPM’s requests for comment.

Read OANN’s full lawsuit below:

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
