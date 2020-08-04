Once Wasn’t Enough: Trump Wishes Alleged Epstein Enabler Ghislaine Maxwell Well 3 More Times

President Donald Trump apparently has more casual well-wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged with child sex trafficking in her associations with now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on offer.

During an overall jaw-dropping interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan released on Monday, Trump mentioned Epstein’s apparent suicide under police custody when Swan asked why he had wished Maxwell well during a press briefing in July.

“Her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail,” the President replied, notably referring to Epstein in vague terms despite sharing a friendship with the financier until the mid 2000s.

“She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well,” Trump told Swan. “I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

The President went on to repeat the sentiment another two times.

“I do wish her well,” he said. “I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

“I mean, she’s an alleged child sex trafficker,” Swan pointed out.

“But all it is is her boyfriend died…he died in jail,” Trump responded. “Was he killed? Was it suicide? I do. I wish her well.”