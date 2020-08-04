Latest
President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, listen (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
How Trump's Anti-Immigrant Census Power Grab Throws Rural States Under The Bus
McEnany Touts TV Ratings Of Trump's Dumpster Fire Press Briefings As COVID Cases Rise
Trump Blows Off John Lewis' Civil Rights Legacy: 'There Were Many Others Also'

Once Wasn't Enough: Trump Wishes Alleged Epstein Enabler Ghislaine Maxwell Well 3 More Times

American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife) Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at... American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife) Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida on February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 4, 2020 11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump apparently has more casual well-wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged with child sex trafficking in her associations with now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on offer.

During an overall jaw-dropping interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan released on Monday, Trump mentioned Epstein’s apparent suicide under police custody when Swan asked why he had wished Maxwell well during a press briefing in July.

“Her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail,” the President replied, notably referring to Epstein in vague terms despite sharing a friendship with the financier until the mid 2000s.

“She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well,” Trump told Swan. “I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

The President went on to repeat the sentiment another two times.

“I do wish her well,” he said. “I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

“I mean, she’s an alleged child sex trafficker,” Swan pointed out.

“But all it is is her boyfriend died…he died in jail,” Trump responded. “Was he killed? Was it suicide? I do. I wish her well.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
