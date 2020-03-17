Ohio Supreme Court Allows Polls To Be Closed On Tuesday In Chaotic Fight

Latest
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on February 27, 2018. (Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)
By
|
March 17, 2020 9:49 a.m.
After a chaotic 24 hours, polls will be closed in Ohio for Tuesday’s primary.

Late Monday night, Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton declared coronavirus a health emergency and ordered polls closed.

And on Tuesday morning, the Ohio Supreme Court denied a legal challenge to the state’s attempt to delay the election.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R) recommended that the election be moved to June 2, and absentee voting take place in the meantime, as a safety measure against COVID-19.

The decision came after DeWine announced on Monday night that Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton would order the polls to be closed on Tuesday.

Shortly before DeWine’s announcement, Franklin County Judge Richard Frye had blocked the governor’s lawsuit to postpone the election. That case is still pending.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
