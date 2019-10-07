Latest
34 mins ago
Dare We Say This Is The Most Ridiculous Trump Tweet … Ever?
56 mins ago
GOP Can’t Seem To Get On Same Page On Trump’s Call For China To Probe Biden
1 hour ago
Ex-Ukraine Envoy Volker Out At The McCain Institute

House Subpoenas Pentagon, OMB In Impeachment Probe

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford hold a media briefing at the Pentagon August 28, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
October 7, 2019 12:49 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House panels considering whether to impeach President Donald Trump issued subpoenas on Monday to the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget, the latest move in a wide-ranging investigation into how the President wielded U.S. foreign policy as a blunt instrument to pressure Ukraine into manufacturing political dirt.

The subpoenas target a pattern of events in which the Trump administration withheld $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine as Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others applied pressure on Kyiv to draw up dirt on Joe Biden and discrediting the Trump-Russia investigation.

The subpoena to the Pentagon — delivered to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper — tracks with earlier subpoenas issued in the impeachment inquiry, going for reams of documents relating to Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and communications within the government about withholding the aid.

The second subpoena — issued to the Office of Management and Budget — asks for information about the “actual or potential withholding” or “freezing” of millions of dollars in foreign aid to Kyiv, appropriated by Congress as part of the U.S. government’s support for Ukraine as it searches for a way to resolve the Russian-backed uprising in the country’s east.

The OMB’s role raises questions about whether it improperly withheld appropriations that had been designated by Congress — a focus of the document demand. Congressional investigators also want to know if the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion regarding the delay, or if other routes were used to justify the aid’s withholding.

Both document demands have deadlines of Oct. 15.

The Trump administration released the Ukraine aid on Sept. 11, after it had been frozen for months in which it was frozen. Two days before — on Sept. 9 — the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees had launched an investigation into the pressure campaign on Ukraine.

The same day, the Intelligence Community Inspector General notified House Intelligence Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that a whistleblower had submitted a then-classified complaint.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: