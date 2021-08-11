NYT: Ex-US Attorney Tells Senators Trump Fired Him When He Wouldn’t Support Big Lie

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. Pak told Senators on Wednesday that he resigned from his position in January because Trump was going to fire him for refusing to declare that the election was corrupt, the New York Times reported.

Pak spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than three hours on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) declined to comment to TPM.

Pak reportedly told the panel that senior DOJ officials had suggested that Trump planned on firing him. The former president was purportedly enraged that Pak’s office and the FBI had found no basis for his Big Lie claims of voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia.

TPM first reported Pak’s resignation in January, which came one day after a recording was released of a phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia Gov. Brad Raffensperger (R) to flip the state from Biden to Trump.

Pak’s reported account to the panel hews to what the Wall Street Journal reported at the time, that White House officials forced Pak’s resignation for not doing “enough” to investigate voter fraud.

The former prosecutor reportedly told the committee on Wednesday that neither the FBI nor state investigators had found any evidence to back up Trump’s claims of voter fraud in Fulton County, Georiga.

Pak’s testimony comes after the DOJ authorized Trump-era law enforcement officials to speak about the Big Lie to Congress. Former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen testified on Saturday, and former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue testified on Friday about efforts by the White House to overturn the election results.

The House Oversight Committee released notes that Donoghue compiled during a late-December phone call in which Trump pressured him and Rosen to declare that the election was corrupt.

After being challenged, Trump purportedly told the two that, “you guys may not be following the internet the way I do.”