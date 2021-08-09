Latest
6 hours ago ago
Ex-Top DOJ Officials Testify On Clark’s Election-Stealing Scheming With Trump
3 days ago ago
Biden Admin Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Through Jan. 2022
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
3 days ago ago
Cuomo Accuser Files A Criminal Complaint Against Gov. Over Alleged Groping

Senate Big Lie Investigators To Interview Georgia U.S. Attorney Who Abruptly Quit

Georgia.gov
By
|
August 9, 2021 2:14 p.m.

Senators investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of last year’s election will next interview BJ Pak, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) told reporters on Monday that his panel would interview the former federal prosecutor. His office declined to say when the interview of Pak would take place.

TPM first reported in January that Pak departed the Justice Department weeks before he was expected to, on Jan. 4. Pak’s departure came one day after a recording was released showing Trump bullying Georgia Gov. Brad Raffensperger (R) in an hourlong attempt to convince him to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump officials had forced Pak to resign, the Wall Street Journal reported, for not doing “enough” to investigate the bogus claims that the election had been stolen.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Durbin has mostly been conducting his investigative work in private. After Attorney General Merrick Garland allowed former Trump DOJ officials to testify about the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Senate Judiciary has tried to jump at the chance.

Much of that testimony has centered on Jeffrey Clark, the former acting head of the DOJ’s civil division who reportedly urged top officials to accede to Trump’s requests to announce that the election was “corrupted.” Clark now works for a conservative non-profit that fights vaccine mandates.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen reportedly rushed to testify to the committee before Trump could mobilize attorneys to sue to block the interview from taking place. Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue also testified before the committee in recent days.

Among other things, Rosen reportedly told the panel details about the extent of Trump’s involvement.

The House Oversight Committee has been conducting a parallel investigation into the Big Lie, and released notes last month taken by Donoghue during a Dec. 27 phone call with Trump and Rosen.

“Just say the election was corrupt,” Trump purportedly said on the call.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: