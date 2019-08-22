Latest
Another NYT Editor Is Being Reprimanded For Past ‘Offensive’ Tweets

August 22, 2019 1:59 pm
Tom Wright-Piersanti, a New York Times politics editor, on Thursday deleted and apologized for past “offensive” tweets he posted about Jewish people about a decade ago, and the newspaper is “reviewing next steps.”

The incident comes just about a week after the Times demoted a different editor based in Washington, D.C. for posting questionable tweets about people of color.

Wright-Piersanti’s tweets were first unearthed by Breitbart, which captured screen-grabs of several of the now-deleted tweets. In 2009 and 2010, Wright-Piersanti posted several offensive tweets aimed at Jewish people and Indians. But the Breitbart piece goes beyond the pale to try to use the decade-old posts as proof of rampant anti-Semitism within the New York Times. The piece includes quotes from the likes of Seb Gorka, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and Donald Trump Jr. adviser Arthur Schwartz.

The piece even quotes an unidentified former White House official calling the tweets an examples of “how liberal media continues to condone, promote, and celebrate racism.”

In one of the tweets, Wright-Piersanti posted a picture of a vehicle with a Menorah on the roof and said: “Who called the Jew police?” In another, he claimed his New Year’s resolution was to be “less anti-Semitic.”

“I was going to say ‘Crappy Jew Year,’ but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So… HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet from 2010. Breitbart pointed out several others that disparaged “mohawk Indians,” which appear to still be publicly available.

Wright-Piersanti posted an apology on Twitter after Breitbart’s story was published on Thursday.

A New York Times spokesperson told TPM that the newspaper was “aware” of the tweets: “We are aware of these tweets, which are a clear violation of our standards. We are reviewing next steps.”

Earlier this month, the Times demoted Washington editor Jonathan Weisman after he recently posted several problematic tweets suggesting that nonwhite members of Congress weren’t actually from the Midwest or the South because their districts included major cities.

Several prominent conservatives seized on Wright-Piersanti’s tweets to accuse the Times of anti-Semitism, including Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

