Latest
on August 14, 2018 in Janesville, Wisconsin.
14 mins ago
In Wisconsin, 200,000 Voters Hang In The Balance While Commission Is Deadlocked
14 mins ago
Immigration Hardliner Cuccinelli Focuses On Hanukkah Stabber’s ‘Illegal Alien’ Parent
1 hour ago
Hanukkah Stabber Faces Multiple Federal Hate Crimes Charges

NYT Adds Lengthy Editors’ Note To Bret Stephens’ Latest Terrible Column

Copies of the New York Times sit for sale in a rack July 23, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
December 30, 2019 1:35 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Sunday, the New York Times revised conservative columnist Bret Stephens’ op-ed “The Secrets of Jewish Genius,” which claimed that Ashkenazi Jews are intellectually superior, due to overwhelming backlash over the column citing a racist study.

Shortly after the op-ed was published on Friday, critics assailed Stephens and the Times for pushing the kind of race science favored by white supremacists.

In fact, New York Times Magazine contributor Jody Rosen noted that one of the studies Stephens cited, “Natural History of Ashkenazi Intelligence,” was co-authored by white supremacist and eugenicist Henry Harpending.

In a lengthy editor’s note, the Times stated it had removed the study from the op-ed.

“After publication Mr. Stephens and his editors learned that one of the paper’s authors, who died in 2016, promoted racist views,” the note read. “Mr. Stephens was not endorsing the study or its authors’ views, but it was a mistake to cite it uncritically.”

The Times also asserted that it was “not his intent” to argue that “Jews are genetically superior.”

However, critics pointed out that not only did Stephens, in fact, endorse the study on Jewish intelligence by prefacing it with the sentence “When it comes to Ashkenazi Jews, it’s true,” the editor’s note also did not acknowledge that the Times had removed Stephens’ singling out of “Ashkenazi” Jews as the bearers of “Jewish genius.”

It was yet another PR disaster for Stephens, who had a spectacular meltdown in August after George Washington assistant professor Dave Karpf called him a “bedbug.” After Stephens emailed Karpf and his provost in an apparent effort to land Karpf in professional trouble, the aggrieved columnist deleted his Twitter account and wrote an op-ed comparing the “bedbug” joke to Nazi-era anti-Semitism.

Karpf himself slammed Stephens’ “Jewish Genius” column, saying that Stephens “is not a nuanced enough thinker to realize he is invoking race science here.”

“He really isn’t,” Karpf tweeted. “He doesn’t see the contradictions. He doesn’t think about the trajectory of his claims. He’s just filling column inches with his latest musings.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: