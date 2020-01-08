NY GOPer Arrested For DUI Allegedly Blamed Wife For Crash: ‘You Know How Women Drive’

New York State Assemblymember Brian Kolb (R) allegedly tried to point the finger at his wife Lauren when he was arrested for drunk driving on New Years Eve.

Victor Town Court documents show that Michael Scoville, the tow trucker whom Kolb had called after driving his state-issued SUV into a ditch near his home, told Ontario County deputies on January 1 that the Republican lawmaker had immediately mentioned his wife upon Scoville’s arrival at the scene.

Spectrum News published the court documents on Tuesday.

According to Scoville, Kolb “stood up and put his hands up and said, ‘My wife was driving!'”

“He then said, ‘You know how women drive,'” Scoville said. “I did not see anyone else around the vehicle.”

Kolb allegedly told him that his wife was “up in the house.”

Ian Hall, the police deputy who responded to the accident, reported to the court that Kolb had admitted he’d had four or five cocktails. His breathalyzer test revealed he had a 0.16% BAC, twice New York’s legal limit of 0.08%.

On Friday, Kolb announced that he was stepping down as the State Assembly’s minority leader.

“As Leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our Conference ahead of my own,” he said in a statement. “That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader.”

The lawmaker said he “will always deeply regret” the incident.

Ironically, he had written an op-ed on the dangers of drunk driving a week before his arrest.

Read the court documents obtained by Spectrum News below: