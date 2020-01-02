NY Republican Who Wrote Op-Ed On Drunk Driving Gets Arrested For…Drunk Driving

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R) was arrested after driving while intoxicated on New Years Eve — merely a week after he had written an op-ed warning of the dangers of drunk driving during the holidays.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, Kolb had driven his state-issued SUV into a ditch near his home at approximately 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday. The police deputies who responded to the crash arrested the lawmaker and charged him with a DWI after he failed to pass a breathalyzer test.

Kolb said he was “profoundly sorry” for the incident in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it,” he said.

The New York GOP leader had indeed declared that there was “no excuse for impaired driving” in an op-ed published in the Daily Messenger on December 24.

“It is my sincerest hope that we can reduce and ultimately eliminate drunk driving tragedies that unfortunately mar the season and, for too many families, turn a season of cheer into a never-ending nightmare,” he wrote. “Together, by making responsible choices, we can combat these unneeded, avoidable situations and ensure everyone has a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”