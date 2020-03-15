Nunes Says People Should ‘Go To Local Pub’ Instead Of Flooding Grocery Stores

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) absurdly suggested on Fox News Sunday morning that people deciding to clear out grocery store shelves in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak is hurting “working people.”

After saying that “there is no reason” for people to be running to the grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nunes recommended that when it comes to concerns over the economy, people should realize that it’s “a great time to just go out.”

“If you’re healthy — you and your family — it’s a great time to just go out and go to a local restaurant,” Nunes said. “Likely you can get in easily.”

Nunes then urged the public to “not hurt the working people” by running to the grocery store.

“Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going,” Nunes said. “Don’t run to the grocery store and buy, you know, $4,000 of food. Go to your local pub.”

Nunes’ remarks comes within a week of his fellow GOP lawmakers Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announcing that they were self-quarantining after attending events where someone later tested positive for coronavirus.

Watch Nunes’ remarks below: