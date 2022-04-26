Nunes Begs Fox Hosts To Post On Trump’s Knockoff Twitter After Musk Buys Tech Giant

A mere day after insisting that he and former President Trump aren’t sweating billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, former GOP congressman and TRUTH Social CEO Devin Nunes on Tuesday made a desperate plea for Fox News hosts to start posting to Trump’s off-brand Twitter.

Appearing on “Fox and Friends,” Nunes said he was “excited” that that the network has joined Truth Social and claimed the Fox News account is gaining followers “very quickly.”

Nunes then used his air time to beg the hosts to “send some TRUTHs out” to get more followers now that the glitch-plagued app — which has struggled to gain traction — apparently became fully functional as of last Saturday.

“We cannot be canceled by any tech tyrants. But also, Brian, you’re on TRUTH. We need you to TRUTH,” Nunes said to “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, referring to the word the Trump app has decided use for “posting” on the social media site.

Nunes continued pleading with the hosts to join the app by singling out host Steve Doocy.

“But Doocy — I got to talk to him. He’s got to turn his phone on and click on the app, he’s been let in,” Nunes said, before joking that perhaps Doocy hasn’t been on the app due to bots.

“We are trying to keep the bots off so it could be concerned about Doocy’s legitimacy,” Nunes said.

Nunes’ appearance on “Fox and Friends” comes a day after he told Fox Business that Trump has no interest in returning to Twitter — even as a deal for Musk to acquire the social media giant was imminent.

The former president confirmed his loyalty to TRUTH Social later Monday in an interview with Fox News, saying that he would post to his own app even if his defunct Twitter account is reinstated by the world’s richest person.

Trump, who has only made one post on his own TRUTH Social app thus far, claimed that he will finally get around to posting on it over the course of the next week.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News.

Earlier this month, Fox News distanced itself from TRUTH Social after it appeared to join the app and its account was verified on the app. However, Fox News itself said the verified @FoxNews account on Trump’s social network does not belong to the company.

Watch Nunes’ remarks below: