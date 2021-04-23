‘We Are Not A Match’: Alleged Capitol Insurrectionist Turned In By Person On Dating App

A man who allegedly participated in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was turned in to the feds by a person he was chatting with on a dating app known as Bumble — where he had openly bragged to the person about participating in the Capitol insurrection.

According to a newly released affidavit by a FBI agent, Robert Chapman of Carmel, New York was arrested last week on charges related to the attack after an individual (identified as “Complainant-1” in the document) who matched with him on Bumble provided law enforcement with information on his/her communications with Chapman on the app on January 13.

The affidavit included a screenshot of their alleged messages that showed Chapman allegedly telling the individual where exactly he had broken into the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

“i [sic] did storm the capitol [sic]. I made it all the way to Statuary Hall!” Chapman allegedly texted “Complainant-1” before bragging about doing interviews with the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal at the scene.

His (soon to be former) match didn’t seem too impressed.

“We are not a match,” the person wrote, according to the screenshot.

“i [sic] suppose not,” Chapman allegedly replied.

After receiving the information from “Complainant-1,” investigators identified Chapman in police body cam video footage allegedly showing him inside the Capitol’s Statuary Hall with the mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters, per the affidavit.

Additionally, the feds discovered a Facebook page allegedly belonging to Chapman that featured multiple photos purporting to show him in the Capitol, along with a post declaring “I’M FUCKIN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!! [sic]”

Chapman was arrested on April 13 for disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and disruption of Congress.

A Bumble match leading to one’s arrest is probably up there in one of the worst failures on a dating app venture, but at least Chapman isn’t the first alleged Capitol insurrectionist who got ratted out by a romantic prospect.

Read the affidavit below: