Haley Is ‘Special Guest’ At Trump 2020 Event After Squashing Pence Rumors

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is leaning into her loyalty to the White House.

According to an Axios report Wednesday, Haley is marked as a “special guest” on an invitation to a Trump-Pence 2020 fundraising event in the fall.

Axios reported that Haley is listed to appear at the Fall Retreat for the Trump Victory Committee — a joint fundraising committee of the Trump campaign and the RNC — in New York Oct. 4-6 alongside Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).

Axios added that Haley’s recent public declarations of Trump loyalty haven’t impressed everyone in the administration.

“Some of us look at it as too little, too late,” a senior official told Axios. “Why didn’t she come out immediately waving her Trump-Pence 2020 flag the moment the rumors started circulating and the [Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “Trump-Haley 2020”] was published?”

The announcement of Haley’s guest appearance at the upcoming Trump re-election fundraising event comes a week after her cryptic tweet addressing “false rumors” surrounding her relationship with Vice President Mike Pence. Haley had tweeted that Pence has been “a loyal and trustworthy VP” who has her “complete support,” but has yet to clarify the rumors she was referring to.

Speculation further ramped up Friday when senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made an unprompted promise that Pence “will be on the ticket.”