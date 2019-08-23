Latest
5 mins ago
Justice Ginsburg Underwent 3-Week Radiation Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer
on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio.
2 hours ago
AZ College Prof Shows QAnon Video, Spouts Conspiracies During Class
2 hours ago
Breaking Down The Former Overstock CEO’s Frantic ‘Deep State’ Interview Marathon
news

Kellyanne Conway Makes Unprompted Promise That Pence ‘Will Be On The Ticket’

AFP Contributor/AFP
By
August 23, 2019 10:03 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

During a “Women For Trump” rally Thursday night at the Tampa Convention Center, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made an unprompted statement about Vice President Mike Pence.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Conway, after mentioning that Pence is a good friend, said that he “will be on the ticket, promise.”

Conway’s latest remark on Pence comes just two days after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley cryptically tweeted about “false rumors” surrounding her relationship with Pence and how he’s been “a loyal and trustworthy VP” who has her “complete support.”

Haley has yet to clarify the rumors she was referring to in her Wednesday tweet.

Haley announced her resignation as U.N. ambassador in October. Haley later admitted during a “Today” show interview in December that she used Trump’s “unpredictable” nature to her advantage during her tenure at the U.N.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: