Kellyanne Conway Makes Unprompted Promise That Pence ‘Will Be On The Ticket’

During a “Women For Trump” rally Thursday night at the Tampa Convention Center, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made an unprompted statement about Vice President Mike Pence.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Conway, after mentioning that Pence is a good friend, said that he “will be on the ticket, promise.”

Conway’s latest remark on Pence comes just two days after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley cryptically tweeted about “false rumors” surrounding her relationship with Pence and how he’s been “a loyal and trustworthy VP” who has her “complete support.”

Haley has yet to clarify the rumors she was referring to in her Wednesday tweet.

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

Haley announced her resignation as U.N. ambassador in October. Haley later admitted during a “Today” show interview in December that she used Trump’s “unpredictable” nature to her advantage during her tenure at the U.N.