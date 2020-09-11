Latest
9 mins ago
Trump Campaign ‘Ejected’ Times Reporter From Michigan Rally, Seemingly Without Explanation
59 mins ago
Wisconsin Court Sets Up Possible Delay For Absentee Ballots One Week Before Mailing Deadline
1 hour ago
‘I Love This Guy’: Trump Eager To Talk To Woodward For Validation Among Washington Elite

NIH Director: I’m ‘Rather Disheartened’ By Lack Of Masks At Trump Rally

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), testifies during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on July 2, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 11, 2020 9:12 a.m.

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on Thursday night lamented how few people wore masks at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan earlier that day.

“How did we get here?” Collins asked during an appearance on CNN.

“Imagine you were an alien who landed on planet Earth, and you saw that our planet was afflicted by an infectious disease and that masks were an effective way to prevent the spread,” the public health official continued. “And yet when you went around, you saw some people not wearing them and some people wearing them, and you tried to figure out why, and it turned out it was their political party.”

That alien, Collins said, would think that the Earth is “just not a planet that has much promise for the future, if something that is so straightforward can somehow get twisted into decision-making that really makes no sense.”

“As a scientist, I’m pretty puzzled and rather disheartened,” the HHS official added.

As with Trump rallies in the past, many of the President’s supporters were seen flouting public health officials’ guidelines urging people to wear masks, which help prevent those with COVID-19 but are asymptomatic from unwittingly spreading the virus.

However, Trump has only recent begun wearing masks on occasion after refusing to do so as part of his efforts to downplay the pandemic ahead of the November elections.

Watch Collins below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30