NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to the press following a visit to the Cayuga Center in East Harlem, a facility currently accepting children separated from their families at the southern border, June 20, 2018 in New York City. According to Mayor de Blasio, the center is holding over 230 children who were separated from their families while crossing. On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he plans to sue the federal government over their policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, as hundreds of children separated from family have ended up in facilities in New York State. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

