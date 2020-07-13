Latest
5 hours ago
Biden Campaign Goes After White House For ‘Disgusting’ Memo Criticizing Fauci
6 hours ago
READ: House Interview With Manhattan U.S. Attorney Ousted By Barr
7 hours ago
House Dems Ramp Up Objections To Two ‘Questionable’ Political Appointees At Census

Cuomo Pays Tribute To NY’s Handling Of Coronavirus With A Bizarre, Old-Timey Poster

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/08: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. Governor announced that final decision on reopening of schools will be made on the first week of August. He reiterated that under the constitution the state is responsible to open/close schools and not federal government. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/08: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. Governor announced that final decision on reopening of schools will be m... NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/08: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. Governor announced that final decision on reopening of schools will be made on the first week of August. He reiterated that under the constitution the state is responsible to open/close schools and not federal government. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 13, 2020 5:30 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) unveiled an odd, old-timey poster during a press conference on Monday that appears to pay tribute to his state’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19-themed poster features several references to New York state’s time as the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, which includes a mountain with a yellow line representing the curve of cases in the state.

“I did a new one for what we went through with COVID and I think the general shape is familiar to you,” Cuomo said while unveiling the poster during a press conference on Monday.

The poster also depicts President Trump sitting on a crescent moon next to the phrase “It’s Just the Flu,” referencing his efforts to downplay the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

“The sun is on the other side of the mountain. We just have to make it to the other side of the mountain. There’s the man in the moon – ‘It’s just a flu,’” Cuomo said on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the public to express its head-scratching amusement over Cuomo’s poster, which he claimed he designed himself.

Cuomo appears to be aware of the puzzlement that the public has expressed upon the unveiling of the poster. The New York governor candidly replied to model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen’s tweet that pokes fun at the illustration of the “Boyfriend Cliff” — a reference to Cuomo’s ongoing mentions of his daughter’s boyfriend.

This isn’t the first time Cuomo’s penchant for old-style political campaign posters raised eyebrows.

In January, Cuomo released a nautically-themed poster referencing his first three terms in office titled “Sea of Division.”

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30