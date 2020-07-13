Cuomo Pays Tribute To NY’s Handling Of Coronavirus With A Bizarre, Old-Timey Poster

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) unveiled an odd, old-timey poster during a press conference on Monday that appears to pay tribute to his state’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19-themed poster features several references to New York state’s time as the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, which includes a mountain with a yellow line representing the curve of cases in the state.

“I did a new one for what we went through with COVID and I think the general shape is familiar to you,” Cuomo said while unveiling the poster during a press conference on Monday.

The poster also depicts President Trump sitting on a crescent moon next to the phrase “It’s Just the Flu,” referencing his efforts to downplay the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

“The sun is on the other side of the mountain. We just have to make it to the other side of the mountain. There’s the man in the moon – ‘It’s just a flu,’” Cuomo said on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the public to express its head-scratching amusement over Cuomo’s poster, which he claimed he designed himself.

Cuomo appears to be aware of the puzzlement that the public has expressed upon the unveiling of the poster. The New York governor candidly replied to model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen’s tweet that pokes fun at the illustration of the “Boyfriend Cliff” — a reference to Cuomo’s ongoing mentions of his daughter’s boyfriend.

We do like the boyfriend. All boyfriends face a steep climb. https://t.co/y7HBhnxcrx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cuomo’s penchant for old-style political campaign posters raised eyebrows.

In January, Cuomo released a nautically-themed poster referencing his first three terms in office titled “Sea of Division.”

