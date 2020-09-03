Nearly 100 Current And Former GOP Leaders Poised To Endorse Biden

Nearly 100 current and former Republican leaders in a group called “Republicans and Independents for Biden” are slated to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R), the leader of the group and one of several Republicans who spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), told Reuters that Biden is a “decent” and “steady” man.

“Trump is trying to paint the world of Joe Biden as horrific–but that’s Trump’s America now,” she said.

Other former GOP governors in the group include Bill Weld of Massachusetts and Rick Snyder of Michigan. Weld launched a long-shot primary challenge against Trump last year before ultimately suspending his campaign in March.

The organization told Reuters that current Republican lawmakers in Michigan, a crucial swing state, are also members, though the group did not mention them by name.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh dismissed news of the impending endorsement, telling Reuters that Biden “has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own.”