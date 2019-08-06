Latest
18 mins ago
TX Police Apologize For Leading Black Suspect Down Street With Rope
20 mins ago
Ohio Governor Pushes Background Checks, Red Flag Laws After Shooting
at Fox News Channel Studios on May 31, 2019 in New York City.
58 mins ago
Brian Kilmeade Insists Calling Immigration An ‘Invasion’ Isn’t Anti-Hispanic
news

NC Gun Shop Takes Down Inflammatory Billboard After Weekend Shootings

nc north carolina gun shop squad billboard
Cherokee Guns Facebook page
By
August 6, 2019 11:51 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Cherokee Guns, a gun store located in a small North Carolina town, on Monday took down its incendiary billboard attacking progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The billboard came down after a weekend that saw two mass shootings that left more than 30 people dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. However, that’s apparently not why the gun shop owners took it down.

They told local CBS affiliate WDEF that they made the decision to do so after allegedly receiving death threats online.

“As of Monday, the billboard has changed,” the owners posted on Cherokee Guns’ website. “The socialist 4 horsemen message went nationwide very quickly…and the positive support received was, and is really amazing. Of course you have those in their parents [sic] basements trying to put a spin on the real message.”

The store’s Facebook page, where Cherokee Guns had touted the billboard and encouraged followers to share, appeared to have been deleted.

Before the billboard was removed, a Cherokee Guns sales manager insisted to TPM last week that the billboard wasn’t a “direct threat of violence” and didn’t promote “hatred toward anybody.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: