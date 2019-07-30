Latest
NC Gun Shop Puts Up Billboard Bashing AOC, Omar, Pressley And Tlaib

UNITED STATES - JULY 15: From left, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., conduct a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center responding to negative comments by President Trump that were directed the freshman House Democrats on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 30, 2019 5:14 pm
A gun store in Murphy, North Carolina, put up a billboard attacking Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Cherokee Guns posted a photo of the billboard via Facebook on Sunday.

Posted by Cherokee Guns on Sunday, July 28, 2019

It was a replacement of the store’s previous billboard, which featured a beefy President Donald Trump with the words “No collusion. No obstruction. Just guns!!!”

We stand behind our President n our billboard in Murphy, NC…..

Posted by Cherokee Guns on Thursday, July 25, 2019

In a phone interview with TPM, a Cherokee Guns sales manager who goes by “Butch” claimed that the new billboard is meant to be a “blow against socialism,” not “hatred toward anybody.”

Butch, who declined to give his last name, denied that a billboard smearing the congresswomen while simultaneously promoting a gun shop could be considered violent rhetoric, such as a Louisiana policeman’s Facebook post declaring that Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round.”

Butch told TPM that the difference between the billboard and the cop’s post is that the latter was a “direct threat of violence.”

Butch said that the next billboard would feature Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) because “he’s an admitted crackpot socialist.”

