Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Who Warned About COVID, But Decision Is Esper’s

The Navy captain who was relieved of command after ringing the alarm bell over coronavirus infections on an aircraft carrier should be given his job back, Navy officials recommended on Friday.

But the final decision on reinstating of Capt. Brett Crozier’s command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt rests with Defense Secretary Mark Esper. And per The New York Times, which first reported the Navy officals’ recommendation to Esper Friday, the Pentagon chief has asked for additional time to consider whether to sign-off on Crozier’s reinstatement.

Crozier was relieved of command earlier this month after a letter he wrote expressing alarm about the spread of the disease on the Roosevelt, and asking to isolate the bulk of his crew on-shore to avoid spreading the virus, leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle.

After the letter became headline news, the Navy disembarked the vast majority of the ship’s sailors. The captain became a viral sensation when video from aboard the Roosevelt showed the ship’s crew cheering their captain as he left his command.

Esper said a few days later that he supported then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s decision to relieve Crozier, and so did President Trump; “This isn’t a class on literature,” the President said of Crozier’s leaked memo.

But when a tape of Modly calling Crozier “too naïve or too stupid” to command the ship leaked to the media, the tables turned. After delivering a non-apology of sorts to Crozier, Modly resigned.

A few days later, Esper said in an interview that he was open to reinstating Crozier depending on the outcome of a Navy review. The Times reported Friday that the recommendation to reinstate Crozier came from the chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, and Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson.

The Times noted that at the time Crozier rang the alarm about the spread of COVID-19 on Roosevelt, just more than 100 sailors had tested positive for the disease. The number now stands at 840. On April 13, a sailor on the Roosevelt died of COVID-19-related complications.