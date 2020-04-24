Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media and members of the National Guard at the Javits Convention Center which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases on March 27, 2020 in New York City. across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
14 mins ago
Cuomo Swings At McConnell Again: ‘Just Give Me My Money Back, Senator’
30 mins ago
Feds Bring First COVID DPA Case Against Long Island Shoe Salesman
3 hours ago
Trump Insists He Suggested Injecting Disinfectant ‘Sarcastically’

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Who Warned About COVID, But Decision Is Esper’s

191115-N-IW125-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2019) Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship’s flight deck. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting routine operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh)
PACIFIC COEAN - NOVEMBER 14, 2019: In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all-hands c... PACIFIC COEAN - NOVEMBER 14, 2019: In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ships flight deck. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting routine operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 24, 2020 3:43 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Navy captain who was relieved of command after ringing the alarm bell over coronavirus infections on an aircraft carrier should be given his job back, Navy officials recommended on Friday.

But the final decision on reinstating of Capt. Brett Crozier’s command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt rests with Defense Secretary Mark Esper. And per The New York Times, which first reported the Navy officals’ recommendation to Esper Friday, the Pentagon chief has asked for additional time to consider whether to sign-off on Crozier’s reinstatement.

Crozier was relieved of command earlier this month after a letter he wrote expressing alarm about the spread of the disease on the Roosevelt, and asking to isolate the bulk of his crew on-shore to avoid spreading the virus, leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle.

After the letter became headline news, the Navy disembarked the vast majority of the ship’s sailors. The captain became a viral sensation when video from aboard the Roosevelt showed the ship’s crew cheering their captain as he left his command.

Esper said a few days later that he supported then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s decision to relieve Crozier, and so did President Trump; “This isn’t a class on literature,” the President said of Crozier’s leaked memo.

But when a tape of Modly calling Crozier “too naïve or too stupid” to command the ship leaked to the media, the tables turned. After delivering a non-apology of sorts to Crozier, Modly resigned.

A few days later, Esper said in an interview that he was open to reinstating Crozier depending on the outcome of a Navy review. The Times reported Friday that the recommendation to reinstate Crozier came from the chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, and Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson.

The Times noted that at the time Crozier rang the alarm about the spread of COVID-19 on Roosevelt, just more than 100 sailors had tested positive for the disease. The number now stands at 840. On April 13, a sailor on the Roosevelt died of COVID-19-related complications.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30