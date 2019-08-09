Latest
39 mins ago
Trump Is Privately Testing Whether NRA Still Has Clout In Blocking Gun Control Laws
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (R) (D-CA) following an event marking the passage of the 21st Century Cures Act at the U.S. Capitol December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. The bill, passed with strong bipartisan support, provides funding for cancer research, the fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, mental health treatment, aids the Food and Drug Administration in expediting drug approvals and pushes for better use of technology in medicine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
51 mins ago
McConnell Promises ‘Discussion’ On Guns; Pelosi Lobbies Trump To Reconvene Senate
DES MOINES, IA - OCTOBER 08: Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Republicans Are Really, Really Worried About The Suburbs
news

Nadler Says It Out Loud: ‘This Is Formal Impeachment Proceedings’

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
August 9, 2019 8:45 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) admitted in public Thursday evening that his panel is conducting “formal impeachment proceedings” against President Trump.

He said the Judiciary Committee will decide likely by the end of the year whether to recommend bringing articles of impeachment to the House floor.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” Nadler told CNN’s Erin Burnett Thursday evening. “We are investigating all the evidence, gathering the evidence. And we will [at the] conclusion of this — hopefully by the end of the year — vote to vote articles of impeachment to the House floor. Or we won’t. That’s a decision that we’ll have to make. But that’s exactly the process we’re in right now.”

Nadler said it was important not to get lost in the “semantics” of the discussion and said while the probe would end with some type of vote on whether the recommend impeachment, right now the committee is interested in “investigating the evidence.” A big part of the committee’s investigation

“The fact is, we are doing an investigation. We are investigating the facts, investigating the evidence,” Nadler said. “We are going into court to get witnesses all with a view toward deciding and recommending to the House whether to impeach the President.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: