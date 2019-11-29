Nadler Extends Deadline For Trump To Decide Whether To Participate In Impeachment Hearings

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent President Donald Trump a letter on Friday informing him that he now has until December 6 to decide whether White House legal counsel will participate in the committee’s upcoming impeachment proceedings.

Nadler previously gave Trump a deadline of December 1 when he announced that the committee’s first impeachment hearing would be held on December 4.

In the new letter, the Democratic lawmaker briefly summarized the scope of the impeachment proceedings his committee will undertake.

“In particular, please provide the Committee with notice of whether your counsel intends to participate, specifying which of the privileges your counsel seeks to exercise, no later than 5:00 pm on December 6, 2019,” he wrote.

Read the letter below: