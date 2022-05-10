Latest
3 hours ago ago
Days After Draft Abortion Opinion Leaked, Plan B And IUDs Already In The Crosshairs
4 hours ago ago
As He Screeched About Leaks On Twitter, Trump Was ‘Biggest Leaker Of All’
4 hours ago ago
How Republicans Stole The Lead In The Race For Congressional Control

Musk Confirms He’d Def Let Trump Back On Twitter

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens to engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk of The Boring Company talks about constructing a high speed transit tunnel at Block 37 during a news conference o... CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens to engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk of The Boring Company talks about constructing a high speed transit tunnel at Block 37 during a news conference on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Musk said he could create a 16-passenger vehicle to operate on a high-speed rail system that could get travelers to and from downtown Chicago and O'hare International Airport under twenty minutes, at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 10, 2022 2:49 p.m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter last month, said on Tuesday that he’d allow ex-President Donald Trump back on the social platform after he was banned for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Musk called Trump’s ban a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme” during an event hosted by the Financial Times, per the Washington Post.

“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he said.

The announcement will be music to MAGAland’s ears. After Musk’s deal with Twitter was announced, conservatives have spent the last several weeks cheering the deal as a win for free speech, of which the Tesla CEO claims to be an outspoken champion (while having a noticeably lower tolerance for free speech when it comes to his personal and business conflicts).

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

However, Trump claimed after Musk’s purchase was announced that he wouldn’t return to Twitter even if he could, insisting that he’d stick to his personal Twitter knockoff site, TRUTH social.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” he said during a Fox News interview.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: