Musk Confirms He’d Def Let Trump Back On Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter last month, said on Tuesday that he’d allow ex-President Donald Trump back on the social platform after he was banned for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Musk called Trump’s ban a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme” during an event hosted by the Financial Times, per the Washington Post.

“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he said.

The announcement will be music to MAGAland’s ears. After Musk’s deal with Twitter was announced, conservatives have spent the last several weeks cheering the deal as a win for free speech, of which the Tesla CEO claims to be an outspoken champion (while having a noticeably lower tolerance for free speech when it comes to his personal and business conflicts).

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

However, Trump claimed after Musk’s purchase was announced that he wouldn’t return to Twitter even if he could, insisting that he’d stick to his personal Twitter knockoff site, TRUTH social.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” he said during a Fox News interview.