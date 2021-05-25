Latest
1 hour ago ago
Reports: Bannon Dismissed From ‘Build The Wall’ Case After Questions Over Trump Pardon
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Feds May Have Been Tracking Giuliani For A Month, Botched Redaction Suggests
2 hours ago ago
WaPo: Vance Has Convened A Grand Jury To Consider Trump Indictment

Murkowski Becomes Second GOP Senator To Support Jan. 6 Commission Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, listen as Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, speaks during a news conferen... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, listen as Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, speaks during a news conference with a bipartisan group of lawmakers as they announce a proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill, on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers from both chambers released a $908 billion package Monday, split into two bills.(Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 25, 2021 3:00 p.m.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) came out in support of the House-passed Jan. 6 commission bill investigating the attack on the Capitol, joining Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) as the second Republican senator to back the bill.

“I’m going to support it,” Murkowski told reporters when asked about whether she will vote for the Jan. 6 commission bill that passed last week, with 35 House Republicans crossing party lines to approve the measure.

Murkowski’s remarks come a day after Romney voiced his support for the bill, which needs the support of 10 Republicans to pass the Senate.

All 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” crossed party lines to approve the measure in a 252-175 vote.

Republican senators, however, are already showing signs that the bill, which gives Democrats a win on scope, faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voiced their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission,  before the House bill for it passed. Although the proposed commission would be evenly split between both parties, McConnell and McCarthy complained that the bill was partisan for a laundry list of bad faith reasons.

Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Roy Blunt, both of whom serve in GOP leadership, have also come out against the House-passed bill.

Republicans who initially said they were supportive of the commission’s formation have since distanced themselves from their previous remarks.

On Sunday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — who, like Romney and Murkowski, voted to convict former President Trump for “incitement of insurrection — said that she “strongly” supports an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but only under certain circumstances.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: