Latest
1 min ago ago
Unsealed Order Shows Judge’s Scorn For Barr’s ‘Public Relations’ Plan For Mueller Report
1 hour ago ago
McCarthy Finally Calls Out Greene After Days Of Backlash Over Holocaust Comments
2 hours ago ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appeared In A Super PAC Ad Asking For Money. That Might Break The Rules.

Romney Becomes First GOP Sen. To Back Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) attends a hearing August 4, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
May 25, 2021 7:45 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Monday expressed support for the House bill on creating a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“I would support the bill,” Romney told reporters, per the Hill and Axios.

The Utah Republican is the first GOP senator to back the measure.

All eyes are on the Senate after the bill passed in the House in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans crossing party lines to approve the commission.

10 Republican senators are needed to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome the filibuster and pass the bill.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who, like Romney, voted to convict ex-President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for inciting the insurrection, said on Sunday that she “strongly” supports having a commission to study the Capitol siege, but only under certain conditions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has come out against the House bill, as has fellow leader GOP conference chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). Sen. Roy Blunt (R-CO) argued on Sunday that it was “too early” to create a commission.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: