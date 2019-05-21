Mueller And House Dems Tussle Over Terms Of His Testimony

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony is delayed because Mueller and the House Judiciary Committee are at loggerheads over making his hearing public.

According to CNN and the Washington Post, Mueller is reluctant to publicly testify on his sweeping Russia probe and its findings. The special counsel reportedly fears that he’ll come off as political after conducting his two-year investigation behind the scenes.

Mueller is hoping that any testimony that goes beyond the special counsel’s public report would happen in a private setting, according to the Post.

Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said last week that he expected the hearing to be delayed until June. Originally, the committee hoped to have a hearing with Mueller this week.