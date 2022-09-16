It Appears That MTG Is Now Kicking Young Activists Who Ask Her About Gun Violence

Several videos circulating social media appear to show far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) getting rough with a young activist who confronted her about gun violence on Thursday.

The incident happened as members of Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z advocacy group, were following Greene on a sidewalk near the Capitol and asking the GOP lawmaker, a militant gun control opponent, what she would do to stop gun violence, especially school shootings.

18-year-old Marianna Pecora, the deputy communications director of Voters of Tomorrow, commented to Greene: “You’re not voting for gun violence prevention.”

The Republican said she was “voting for it” by “supporting the Second Amendment.”

“How does the Second Amendment prevent gun violence?” Pecora asked as she shifted over to walk in front of Greene, seemingly without obstructing the congresswoman’s path.

That’s when Greene appeared to kick the activist’s leg from behind, then kick again while saying, “Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me.”

That moment was captured in a video that, bizarrely enough, Greene tweeted herself Thursday evening in a post bashing Pecora and Voters of Tomorrow Executive Director Santiago Mayer, the other activist who was there, as “foolish cowards.”

Pecora posted a video that recorded the incident from a different angle.

“Think about the fact that a bunch of kids having meetings in Congress held themselves with better composure than a full grown adult and sitting member of Congress,” Pecora tweeted several hours later.

Mayer announced via Twitter on Thursday night that his organization was considering taking legal action against Greene.

“To answer the most prevalent question about pressing charges: we’re talking to our legal team and keeping our options open,” he said.

Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director who was present at the scene, brushed off TPM’s inquiry asking if the congresswoman had intentionally kicked Pecora.

“This is all ridiculous and you should refrain from repeating lies,” Dyer told TPM in an email.