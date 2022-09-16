Latest
18 hours ago
Cannon Denies DOJ Bid To Keep Use Of Mar-a-Lago Classified Docs
24 hours ago
Clark Under Investigation For Conspiracy And Obstruction Tied To His Role In The Big Lie
1 day ago
Jan. 6 Panel Now Receiving ‘Huge’ Tranches Of Secret Service Material, Members Say

It Appears That MTG Is Now Kicking Young Activists Who Ask Her About Gun Violence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing in a challenge filed by voters who say ... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 16, 2022 10:55 a.m.

Several videos circulating social media appear to show far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) getting rough with a young activist who confronted her about gun violence on Thursday.

The incident happened as members of Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z advocacy group, were following Greene on a sidewalk near the Capitol and asking the GOP lawmaker, a militant gun control opponent, what she would do to stop gun violence, especially school shootings.

18-year-old Marianna Pecora, the deputy communications director of Voters of Tomorrow, commented to Greene: “You’re not voting for gun violence prevention.”

The Republican said she was “voting for it” by “supporting the Second Amendment.”

“How does the Second Amendment prevent gun violence?” Pecora asked as she shifted over to walk in front of Greene, seemingly without obstructing the congresswoman’s path.

That’s when Greene appeared to kick the activist’s leg from behind, then kick again while saying, “Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me.”

That moment was captured in a video that, bizarrely enough, Greene tweeted herself Thursday evening in a post bashing Pecora and Voters of Tomorrow Executive Director Santiago Mayer, the other activist who was there, as “foolish cowards.”

Pecora posted a video that recorded the incident from a different angle.

“Think about the fact that a bunch of kids having meetings in Congress held themselves with better composure than a full grown adult and sitting member of Congress,” Pecora tweeted several hours later.

Mayer announced via Twitter on Thursday night that his organization was considering taking legal action against Greene.

“To answer the most prevalent question about pressing charges: we’re talking to our legal team and keeping our options open,” he said.

Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director who was present at the scene, brushed off TPM’s inquiry asking if the congresswoman had intentionally kicked Pecora.

“This is all ridiculous and you should refrain from repeating lies,” Dyer told TPM in an email.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: