60 Minutes Gets MTG To Open Up About … Dems Being Pedophiles?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended calling Democrats “a party of pedophiles” in a widely panned “60 Minutes” segment Sunday, seemingly claiming that politicians who support children receiving gender-affirming care meets the definition of pedophilia.

The MAGA-aligned conspiracy theory-enthusiast-turned congresswoman’s remarks came after CBS News’ Lesley Stahl asked Greene about her frequent “over-the-top” comments, including, specifically, saying that “Democrats are a party of pedophiles” in a 2022 interview.

“I would definitely say so,” Greene responded during the “60 Minutes” interview. “They support grooming children.”

“They are not pedophiles,” Stahl pushed back. “Why would you say that?”

“Democrats support — even Joe Biden the president himself — supports children being sexualized, having transgender surgeries,” Greene responded. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

“Wow. OK,” Stahl said as she rolled her eyes, for some reason baffled by the Georgia Republicans’ response.

Greene called Democrats “a party of pedophiles” during an appearance on Real America’s Voice in April 2022.

“The Democrats are the party of pedophiles… the party of princess predators from Disney… the party of teachers… trying to transition their elementary school age children,” she said during that 2022 interview.

The famously far-right member of Congress, who was coined the QAnon congresswoman when she was first elected, was stripped of her committee assignments by all Democrats and 11 Republicans in 2021 for a laundry list of conspiracy theories she promoted before taking office — including suggesting that 9/11 was a hoax. 60 Minutes itself came in for criticism for its decision to highlight Greene.

The “pedophile” lie is a marginally more extreme spin on the baseless GOP talking point — echoed by many in the party — that suggests measures intended to be supportive of trans people are actually aimed at grooming children.

“But my question really is, can’t you fight for what you believe in without all that name-calling and without the personal attacks?’ Stahl continued on Sunday.

“Well, I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I’ve been here,” Greene responded. “They call me racist. They call me sen, anti-Semitic, which is not true. I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth, basically.”

“Pedophile?” Stahl asked again, giving Greene another chance to save herself.

“Call it what it is,” Greene responded.