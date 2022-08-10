MTG Demands To Speak To The Manager After FBI Seizes Rep. Perry’s Phone

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
By
|
August 10, 2022 12:33 p.m.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) decided to take matters into her own hands late Tuesday night after the FBI seized fellow MAGA loyalist Rep. Scott Perry’s (R-PA) cell phone earlier in the day.

Greene apparently did this by attempting to contact the FBI directly by calling Perry’s number to demand answers — which didn’t work for some reason.

“I just tried calling the FBI to ask them why they confiscated a sitting Member of Congress’s personal cellphone,” the GOP congresswoman fumed on Twitter. “It rang twice and went to voicemail.”

Greene’s tweet included a screenshot of her apparent call to Perry’s phone.

The Karen stunt came several hours after Perry, who played a key role in Trump’s efforts to use the Justice Department to steal the 2020 election, told Fox News that three FBI agents confronted him with a warrant for his phone on Tuesday.

“They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” the Pennsylvania Republican griped. “I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

Perry and Greene’s argument that “a sitting Member of Congress” ought to be somehow exempt from legal scrutiny mirrors Republicans’ pearl-clutching over the FBI’s raid on ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday.

“If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you,” House Judiciary Committee Republicans lamented on their Twitter account.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
