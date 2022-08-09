Conservatives Rain Hellfire On The Rule Of Law After Mar-A-Lago Raid

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

FBI Investigating Politicians Is Tyranny Now

First they came for the former presidents who had hoarded stolen White House documents at their Florida golf clubs, and I did not speak out….

On Monday evening, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in a search related to (according to the New York Times) the ex-president’s handling of White House records that he was supposed to turn over to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of his presidency.

News of the raid has Republicans and conservative commentators’ heads exploding.

First off, you might notice that Team “Lock Her Up!” seems to have a very different idea of what it means to investigate elected or formerly elected leaders now. After all, if they can hold an ex-president accountable for alleged crimes, if he can be subject to the rule of law like everyone else, imagine 1984 Orwell Big Brother!!

If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 8, 2022

Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships



But never before in America — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

The only thing missing from the unprecedented FBI raid at President Trump’s home is Muammar Gaddafi’s sunglasses and cap on Joe Biden. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 9, 2022

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

Defund The Police!

Police respecters and Back the Blue-ites are suddenly starting to sound mighty antifa-ish:

DEFUND THE FBI! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

I urge MAGA and conservatives to be outraged. We have to defend the country and the Constitution from this coup. But it starts with channeling the anger into firing every socialist at every level of government. Get the power back and use the power to defund the attack on America. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 8, 2022

I will support a complete dismantling and elimination of the democrat brown shirts known as the FBI. This is too much for our republic to withstand @charliekirk11 @JackPosobiec @kelliwardaz @KariLake @andybiggs4az @GOPLeader @DonaldJTrumpJr — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) August 8, 2022

By raiding Pres Trump’s home today, the FBI offered clear & convincing evidence that it is weaponized against the American people and self-government. The FBI must be broken into a thousand pieces. Investigated, defunded, abolished, rent asunder. And the GOP must wake up & fight! — Russ Vought (@russvought) August 8, 2022

McCarthy Vows Revenge

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), beyond thirsty for that sweet, sweet Speaker’s gavel, wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar” because the DOJ “has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” McCarthy thundered on Twitter, as though he and his fellow Republicans haven’t been openly plotting revenge probes ever since Biden was inaugurated.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Civil War Is Upon Us

We’ve been hearing the drumbeats of war from the right for a while now, particularly after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but seeing Dear Leader finally being held accountable for, well, anything, seems to have broken some sort of floodgates:

The line was crossed long ago. Now people finally see it. Welcome to the Final Phase. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 8, 2022

This is how you break a nation.



There is no coming back from this.



The Rubicon has been crossed.



Any last thread of faith in the machine is on fire — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2022

Tomorrow is war. Sleep well. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 9, 2022

This Ain’t No Watergate Break-In

Trump fulminated that the FBI raid at Mar-A-Lago was no different than Watergate. Oh, please:

THREAD: “What’s the difference between this and Watergate?” Donald Trump raged in a statement Monday night after FBI agents.



Well, as a Watergate and FBI historian, four things stand out to me: — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 8, 2022

Oh, Stop With The Handwringing Already

Bloomberg comes through with a classic that combines multiple lame political reporting tropes into one awful quick take. It has handwringing over how the Mar-A-Lago raid will play in MAGA world. It has horserace political analysis. It has bothsidesism.

Oh noes! It will radicalize Trump’s base!

But the federal probe into whether he removed classified documents from the White House will just as easily further radicalize his base.

This hurts … Biden?

The raid comes at an awkward time for Trump’s successor, Joe Biden …

Waves hand at bothsidesism:

… the search of Trump’s home by federal agents will be red meat to those followers and ensure that America’s toxic political divide will only get nastier

Rudy G Exposed

Rudy Giuliani is desperately trying to get out of testifying to a Georgia grand jury about his Big Lie shenanigans.

The Measure Of The Man

From the new book by Susan Glasser and Peter Baker:

Trump: “Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.” Kelly: “Those are the heroes. In our society, there’s only one group of people who are more heroic than they are—and they are buried over in Arlington.” Trump: “I don’t want them. It doesn’t look good for me.”

Pass The Popcorn

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas faces two new lawsuits from former employees who portray the gonzo right-wing organization as drug-laden, debauched, and a hostile work environment. The lawyer in both lawsuits is a former general counsel to ACORN, one of Project Veritas’ earliest targets. O’Keefe denied the lawsuits’ claims.

