MTG Claims She’d Rather Be A ‘Free Agent’ Anyway

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday signaled she has no interest in being part of the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right group that reportedly ousted the Georgia Republican for aligning herself with GOP leadership and being too critical of the group and its MAGA members.

“I enjoy being a free agent a lot better,” Greene told reporters. “I’m interested in getting accomplishments done, not doing things just to disrupt and fight leadership. And that’s a major difference.”

The Georgia Republican was reportedly ejected from the far-right group after a majority of the members voted to oust her before the Fourth of July recess.

When asked why she still hasn’t returned calls from anyone on the far-right group, Greene responded: “I don’t care.”

“I’m not interested in any type of drama, or petty conversations,” she added.

The MAGA-aligned conspiracy theorist congresswoman has become a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the past couple of months, leading to Freedom Caucus members — who have made it their mission to rebel against McCarthy — growing frustrated with her.

Greene was one of the few Freedom Caucus members who supported McCarthy’s speakership bid through the very embarrassing, days-long, 15-round fight. She has also been publicly picking fights with some of her far-right allies in the group, including MAGA-loyalist Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Following Greene’s remarks, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) confirmed that the Georgia Republican has been officially kicked out of the group.

“She’s not a member of the Freedom Caucus, and she shouldn’t be in the future,” Buck said during an NBC News interview.

Buck added Greene wasn’t ejected for her political views or allyships.

“She has consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way, and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus,” Buck said, adding, “she should not be a member.”

“We have diverse opinions in the Freedom Caucus. It’s not monolithic, but insofar as attacking other members, it just shouldn’t be tolerated over and over again. It’s not one simple attack. It’s not what happened on the floor a few weeks ago with Lauren Boebert,” Buck said, referring to Greene calling Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor amid frustration with the Colorado Republican’s push to try and force a vote on impeaching President Joe Biden.

“It is a series of really poorly thought-out attacks on other members,” he added.