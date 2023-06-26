MTG Finds It ‘Unfortunate’ That Everyone Now Knows She Called Boebert A ‘Little B*tch’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) of leaking the details of the tense argument they had on the House floor last week to the press, continuing the rift that opened up between the two far-right lawmakers.

“I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press. But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s, in fact, what I said,” Greene told Howard Kurtz in a Sunday interview on Fox.

It’s unclear whether Boebert herself truly was an initial source for the story. A Daily Beast report detailed the argument between the two, citing two sources that saw the exchange and a third who was familiar with the matter.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene reportedly said to Boebert on the House floor.

Greene later confirmed the exchange, telling reporters that the story was “impressively correct.”

Earlier that week, the Georgia lawmaker also accused Boebert of pushing a resolution to impeach Biden that was similar to the one she proposed, calling her a “copycat.”

“She basically copied my articles and then introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution,” Greene said. “So of course, I support them because they’re identical to mine.”

Greene explained the House floor exchange happened because she was frustrated with Boebert. Greene said she had asked Boebert to support the impeachment articles she introduced against Biden in May but the Colorado congresswoman never did, instead introducing her own.

“But here’s the real issue,” Greene said during the Sunday interview. “I’ve introduced articles of impeachment, and each time I do so, along with my other bills, I communicate with all of my Republican colleagues and ask for support by asking their co-sponsorship, because I co-sponsor many other Republicans’ bills.”

“In order to pass things on the House floor, we have to get 218 votes, and that means that we have to work together. I’d asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and, apparently, refused to do so,” she added.

This is not the first time the two MAGA lawmakers exchanged words in public.

The lengthy speakership fight also caused something of a rift between Greene and Boebert, leading to an argument in the bathroom just off the House floor during the first day of the speaker elections.

After coming out of a stall and cornering Boebert, “Greene questioned Boebert’s loyalty to McCarthy” and “a few words were exchanged,” according to The Daily Beast, who talked to a source familiar with the fight.

“You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene asked Boebert, according to the Daily Beast.

“Don’t be ugly,” Boebert responded as she “ran out like a little schoolgirl,” according to the Daily Beast’s source.