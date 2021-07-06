Latest
Morning Memo: GOP’s Continuation Of The Big Lie Looms Ahead Of 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addresses reporters outside the White House after his Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
July 6, 2021 7:45 a.m.

Morning Memo

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Not Great

The Washington Post did the math: At least a third of the nearly 700 Republicans who’ve filed to run in 2022 House or Senate campaigns have endorsed Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

  • 136 of them are members of Congress who voted against certifying Biden’s victory.

Key analysis: “What’s keeping democracy experts up most at night? An overturned election” – NBC News

Florida Man Gets Increasingly Desperate

Michael Wolff is back with a new book. And it claims Trump has been asking random Mar-a-Lago guests for recommendations for a good lawyer as he sinks further into legal quicksand, according to an excerpt published by the UK Times.

  • By the way, the ex-president wants you to know that he’s a tax supergenius — but also how can anyone be expected to know about tax laws??

Vaccine Troubles

20% of Americans say they definitely won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 9% say they’re unlikely to get it, according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll.

  • Biden’s going to give a speech at the White House on the vaccine today at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Remember Who July 4 Was Really For

Getting Ready For SCOTUS’ Worst

“A hidden abortion crew prepares to confront a post-Roe America” – Politico

More War Talk From The GOP Clown Car

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went full fire-and-brimstone during a July 4 rally where she declared that “We will not back down until we have everything God has promised us,” that “we are an army for everything that Jesus has purchased for us and our children, and our children’s children” and that “it’s not a coincidence that Independence Day is on a Sunday this year.”

Don’t Look Away

At least 150 people were killed by gun violence this weekend, during which there were more than 400 shootings.

Settling Dust Post-Jan. 6

People can now walk up to the North Lawn of the White House again after the Secret Service took down the extra fencing this weekend.

He Atones!

“Hillbilly Elegy” author, venture capitalist and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is begging for forgiveness for his sins of criticizing Trump.

  • What he’s saying: “Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016. And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak.”

The Marketplace Of Ideas

You probably knew that Trumpworld’s latest Twitter knockoff got hacked within hours after its launch on Sunday. You probably didn’t know its feeds got bombarded with porn featuring Sonic the Hedgehog.

Are there things that are happening that you want to see in tomorrow's Morning Memo?

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
