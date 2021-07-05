Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19 (FILE): Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
Trump Irked Over Giuliani Requesting Pay For Efforts To Overturn Election Results
2 hours ago ago
Former Fox Exec Calls Out Rupert Murdoch And Fox News For Feeding Viewers ‘Falsehoods’
5 hours ago ago
Fascists March In, Get Chased Out Of Philadelphia

Social Media App Launched By Trump Adviser Was Hacked On Its Launch Day

President Donald Trump uses his phone as he holds a roundtable discussion with governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19 in the State Dining Room of the White House on June 18, 2020. (Photo b... President Donald Trump uses his phone as he holds a roundtable discussion with governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19 in the State Dining Room of the White House on June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 5, 2021 11:51 a.m.

A social media platform launched by Jason Miller, former President Trump senior adviser, was hacked within hours of its release on Sunday.

“GETTR” is a Twitter-style app that advertises itself as “a non-bias social network for people all over the world.” Miller told Reuters that more than 500,000 people joined the platform.

The accounts of the platform’s most popular users, mostly former Trump aides, were briefly hacked on the morning of its launch on July 4. Some of the accounts that were hacked include those belonging to Miller, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names,” Miller said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Miller told Reuters that the situation had been “rectified” when asked about security on the social media platform.

The launch of “GETTR” comes a month after Trump’s blog was shut down after a mere 29 days. The former president started his now-defunct blog after social media giants banned him from their platforms for violating anti-violence policies following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The blog — where Trump sought refuge to post statements after social media giants banned him from their platforms for violating anti-violence policies — failed to amass a fraction of the tens of millions of followers he had on Facebook and Twitter, according to NBC News.

Trump, however, does not have a verified account on “GETTR.” In an interview with Fox News last week, Miller said he hopes the former president will become a user of the platform, but that Trump is exploring several options. Miller denied that the former president is funding “GETTR.”

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 that he helped incite. On the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory and amid Trump’s refusal to concede, the then-President told his supporters during a “Stop the Steal” rally hours before the attack to “fight like hell” to overturn the election results.

The former president, who continues to push election fraud falsehoods, accused the social media giants of giving into “cancel culture” and censoring conservatives.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: