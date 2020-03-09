Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Challenges GOPer Steve Daines For Senate Seat

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) officially launched his Senate campaign against GOP incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) on Monday morning.

“I’ve always fought for the people of Montana. Together, we expanded health care, protected public lands, banned dark money in politics & more,” Bullock tweeted. “Now I’m taking that fight to the US Senate.”

The tweet included a 50-second ad touting his experience as governor.

In May 2019, Bullock began a short-lived presidential bid in the 2020 Democratic primary before ending his anemic campaign several months later in December.

The governor isn’t the first former 2020 presidential candidate to switch over to a Senate race after leaving the bloated field of Democrats gunning for the White House.

Several days after ending his presidential campaign in August 2019, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper (D) announced that he was running against Sen. Cory Gardner (D-CO) instead.