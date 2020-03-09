Latest
47 mins ago
Cory Booker And Kamala Harris Endorse Biden In 2020 Primary Race
1 hour ago
Two GOPers Self-Quarantine After Shaking Hands With Coronavirus Patient At CPAC
3 hours ago
An Awful Lot Of Things Would Have To Go Sanders’ Way For Him To Win Michigan

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Challenges GOPer Steve Daines For Senate Seat

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) appears on "The Daily Briefing" with Fox News host Dana Perino on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
By
|
March 9, 2020 9:29 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) officially launched his Senate campaign against GOP incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) on Monday morning.

“I’ve always fought for the people of Montana. Together, we expanded health care, protected public lands, banned dark money in politics & more,” Bullock tweeted. “Now I’m taking that fight to the US Senate.”

The tweet included a 50-second ad touting his experience as governor.

In May 2019, Bullock began a short-lived presidential bid in the 2020 Democratic primary before ending his anemic campaign several months later in December.

The governor isn’t the first former 2020 presidential candidate to switch over to a Senate race after leaving the bloated field of Democrats gunning for the White House.

Several days after ending his presidential campaign in August 2019, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper (D) announced that he was running against Sen. Cory Gardner (D-CO) instead.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: