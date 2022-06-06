Mo Brooks Pleads For Trump To Re-Endorse Him Weeks Out From Alabama Senate Runoff

In a pitiful news, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is begging for former President Trump to re-endorse him just over two weeks before the Alabama Senate GOP runoff.

Trump yanked his endorsement of the GOP congressman in March after complaining that Brooks made the “horrible mistake” of apparently becoming “woke” by daring to at one point suggest it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential election.

But it appears that Brooks himself has not moved on from the breakup — and wants the former president back in his life. In a statement released Sunday, Brooks called on “MAGA Nation” to vouch for him so that Trump would reinstate his endorsement. He even created his own hashtag ☹️.

“Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21,” Brooks wrote.

And in another groveling twist, Brooks actually thanked Trump for dumping him, claiming it was some brilliant three-dimensional chess move on Trump’s part and crediting the former president for “the kick in the pants” that his Senate bid against Katie Britt needed.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“He was like a football coach, grabbing us by the face mask, and getting us in gear,” Brook said. “Part of me wonders if he also knew that in pulling his endorsement, he’d bait ol’ Mitch into thinking we couldn’t win and get Mitch to stop attacking us.”

When the former president announced in March he was retracting his endorsement of Brooks “since he decided to go in another direction,” Brooks declared Trump had somehow been “manipulated” by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — despite the well-documented fact that the pair’s relationship has soured as the former president continues his crusade to oust McConnell from leadership.

“It’s disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again,” Brooks said in response to the Trump break-up in March. “Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for McConnell’s ploys, but, once again, he has.”

Brooks, at the time, claimed that he has “not changed” his loyalty to the Big Lie — it’s just that he and Trump don’t see eye-to-eye on how to keep the Big Lie alive and well.

Brooks has insisted for months that he has “not changed” and that he remains is committed to pushing falsehoods of widespread election fraud.

Brooks has now landed himself in a runoff with Britt following the May 24 primary election, with neither candidate gaining 50 percent of the total vote necessary to declare a Republican nominee.

Since then, Brooks has made it his mission to go full-throttle on the Big Lie — and reportedly caught Trump’s attention after the GOP congressman recently recent clashed with a Fox News host.

During an appearance on Fox News last week, Brooks pushed back at host Sandra Smith, who tried to poke holes in his election fraud falsehoods.

“I don’t know why you people in the media keep saying that, but that is absolutely false,” Brooks said, while boosting the Big Lie.

Trump reportedly saw the clip and was pleased with Brooks’ performance, two people close with the former president told Politico.