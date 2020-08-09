Mnuchin: Dems Have ‘A Lot Of Explaining To Do’ If They Challenge Trump EOs In Court

Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to the Capitol for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the COVID-19 relief plan, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to the Capitol for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the COVID-19 relief plan, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
August 9, 2020 2:37 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expressed that he has no concerns surrounding the legality of President Trump’s executive orders on coronavirus relief, during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the President signed a flurry of executive orders on coronavirus relief after Democrats and the White House failed to reach an agreement on a relief bill. Both Democrats and some Republicans, which include Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), have railed against Trump’s move to bypass Congress in issuing executive orders that raise a host of new questions for unemployed Americans and are likely to prompt lawsuits. Critics argue that Trump’s executive orders demonstrate executive overreach, citing that the Constitution gives Congress the authority to appropriate spending.

When asked Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace about Sasse’s comment that characterizes Trump’s executive order as an “unconstitutional slop,” Mnuchin claimed that they were cleared by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

“The President knew unemployment insurance was ending. He said let’s continue at $400,” Mnuchin said, referring to an executive order providing up to $400 in unemployment benefits — a reduction from its previous run at $600 a week — that also asks states to cover 25% of the cost.

Mnuchin added that states can either take the 25% out of the money that the federal government had already given or that the President can waive it. The Treasury secretary then claimed, without specifics, that states have told the administration that “they can get this up and running immediately.”

Mnuchin went on to warn Democrats against lawsuits challenging Trump’s executive orders, framing potential legal challenges as an attack against unemployment benefits.

“And I would say if the Democrats want to challenge us in court and hold up unemployment benefits to those hardworking Americans who are out of a job because of COVID, they’re going to have a lot of explaining to do,” Mnuchin said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted Trump’s executive orders during Sunday morning interviews, but stopped short of saying whether there will be a legal challenge against the President’s move.

Although Pelosi called the orders “absurdly unconstitutional” during an interview on CNN, she declined to say whether Democrats will take legal action against them.

Schumer similarly criticized Trump’s executive orders on ABC’s “This Week” by calling the move weak and ineffective, but that he would “leave that up to the attorneys” regarding the legality of the President’s move.

Watch Mnuchin’s remarks below:

