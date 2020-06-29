Latest
55 mins ago
Gaetz Blames Florida’s Spike In COVID Cases On ‘Strategic’ Testing
1 hour ago
Trump Now Claiming Intel Community Did Not Find Russia-Taliban Reports To Be Credible
UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the Senate Republican luncheon in Hart Building on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
16 hours ago
Pence Shifts From Trump: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Just A Good Idea’

Mississippi Legislature Approves Removal Of Confederate Emblem From State Flag

The Mississippi State flag flies April 17, 2001 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Photo by Bill Colgin/Getty Images)
By
|
June 29, 2020 8:58 a.m.

Mississippi’s state legislature approved a bill on Sunday night to redesign the state flag and remove the Confederate battle insignia from it on Sunday night.

The historic bill passed the state House in a 91-23 vote and the Senate by 37-14 votes, according to CNN.

Mississippi Senate majority leader and Lieutenant Gov. Delbert Hosemann (R) affirmed the move on Sunday night, asserting via Twitter that it was “for the future of our children and grandchildren.”

State Sen. Derrick Simmons (D), the Senate’s minority leader who is also Black, tweeted “Today made me feel proud to be a Mississippian! I love my state!”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has backed the removal of the “divisive” emblem, stating on Saturday that he intends to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

“For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together,” Reeves said on Saturday. “To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other.”

The move is a response to an emerging nationwide reckoning with symbols of the Confederacy, which are widely considered to be tributes to the country’s history of white supremacy, amid the recent waves of protests against anti-Black police brutality.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30