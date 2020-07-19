Latest
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – OCTOBER 10: Ted Wheeler, Mayor of Portland, speaks during the American Cities Climate Challenge conference at the C40 World Mayors Summit on October 10, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Nine US mayor participated in thus presentation during the Summit. More than 70 mayors of some of the world’s largest and most influential cities representing some 700 million people meet in Copenhagen from October 9-12 for the C40 World Mayors Summit. The purpose with the summit in Copenhagen is to build a global coalition of leading cities, businesses and citizens that rallies around radical and ambitious climate action. Also youth leaders from the recent Climate Strike participate. From the United Nations participate Secretary General Antonio Guterres who also meets the Danish Prime Minister and the Queen of Denmark during the Summit. (Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Portland Mayor Rips Trump For ‘Abhorrent’ Use Of Federal Police To Quell Unrest
3 hours ago
5 Key Takeaways From Trump’s Lengthy Off-The-Rails Interview On Fox News
5 hours ago
Two GOP Sens Apologize For Using Photos Of Cummings In John Lewis Tribute Posts

MS Governor Struggles To Defend Lack Of Statewide Mask Mandate: ‘It’s Complicated’

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Mis... Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 30, 2020. Upon signing the bill, the flag looses its official status. - Lawmakers in Mississippi voted June 28 to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past. The measure passed with a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives, triggering cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 for the bill. (Photo by Rogelio V. Solis / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ROGELIO V. SOLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 19, 2020 2:55 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) defended his refusal to issue a statewide mask mandate during an interview on CNN Sunday.

Earlier this month, Reeves signed an order requiring face masks in 13 counties, but has not issued a statewide mask mandate even as governors in red states such as Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas have done so.

After arguing that his daily press conferences urging residents to wear masks has spurred increased mask wearing compliance, Reeves was pressed on why he has not imposed a statewide mandatory mask order if it saves lives.

“Well look and that’s the point, Jake, in fact there’s a statewide mask mandate in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama, they’re all around me. If I believe that was the best way to save lives in my state I would’ve done it a long time ago,” Reeves said.

Reeves added that he believes that wearing masks and practicing social distancing is “a strategy that is worth implementing” before blaming health experts, such as the World Health Organization, for issuing “mixed messages” on masks.

After CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out that the discrepancy among health experts on masks was from a “long time ago,” Reeves explained why he finds the issue of ordering a statewide mask mandate involves a “complicated process.”

“Of course it was a while ago, but people were paying attention then,” Reeves said. “There are lot of people in my state who said, ‘well these central planners, these people who want to tell us what to do, they said six months ago that this is what we should do and now they’ve completely changed their mind.’ And so it’s a complicated process.”

Watch Reeves’ remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30