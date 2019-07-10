Latest
news

MS GOP Candidate Denies Access To Female Journo, Fearing Appearance Of Affair

By
July 10, 2019 10:39 am

Larrison Campbell, a female journalist, said on Tuesday that Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster (R) wouldn’t let her shadow him because of her gender.

In a report for Mississippi Today, Campbell described how Foster’s campaign manager required her to bring a male colleague if she wanted to accompany Foster during an upcoming campaign trip.

Why? Because the campaign was worried that it’d look like Foster was having an affair with her.

Campbell wrote in her report that when she pointed out that assumption was based purely on her gender, the campaign manager told her the campaign “can’t risk it” because “perception is everything.”

“We are so close to the primary. If (trackers) were to get a picture and they put a mailer out, we wouldn’t have time to dispute it,” the manager told her. “And that’s why we have to be careful.”

Foster, who currently serves as a state senator, is a hardline Tea Party conservative who, as Campbell pointed out in her report, also has an inflammatory Twitter presence.

Mississippi’s gubernatorial election will be held this year on November 5.

