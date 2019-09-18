Military Has Spent Over $184,000 At Trump Scotland Resort Since POTUS Entered Office

The Department of Defense has provided documents that show that the Pentagon has spent more than $184,000 at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf club in Scotland since 2017, according to the House Oversight Committee.

Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) posted their letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday criticizing his department’s “woefully inadequate” response to their information requests.

According to Cummings and Raskin, the few documents the Defense Department did provide included the military’s calculation of its total expenditures at Trump’s resort between August 2017 and July 2019, which amounted to $124,578.96.

The committee’s letter said that the Defense Department also cited “an additional $59,729.12” in “unspecified charges to government travel cards.”

Altogether, Cummings and Raskin wrote, the military’s own estimate of its spending at Trump’s Scottish property is more than $184,000 in taxpayer funds.